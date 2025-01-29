The personal life of Kyle Richards has been under constant scrutiny ever since she split from her husband Mauricio Umansky. It has also been under debate why the former couple haven’t yet filed for divorce despite having announced their separation back in 2023, around almost 2 years ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been open about dealing with the split on the popular reality series with a lot of the episodes being around the same. Now, she has revealed if she is open to dating someone again and here’s what the 56-year-old socialite and television star divulged.

RHOBH Star Erika Jayne On Being Single & Ready To Mingle

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow, Kyle was having a conversation with co-star and fellow housewife Erika Jayne. The latter, who separated from her husband Tomas Girardi after 20 years, said, “I’d like to say that I’m very single and I’m auditioning.” She further detailed what her ideal type would be like after the years of being married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)

“Tall, dark, handsome, wealthy, younger,” she pointed out, and added that him being blond could also be a factor. “I do think intelligence is important to me. Gotta be able to talk about weird sh*t with me,” she mused. “I mean, I had a rich man, but then he made me a poor woman,” referring to her past relationship and marriage with Thomas which ended around five years ago.

Kyle then asked her if she was looking for something quite serious or very casual. Erika replied, “I don’t think that I will ever be married again, and I’m okay with that” and added that she just wants a gun boyfriend she can do a lot of things with and she won’t feel pressured or burdened about any of it.

Is Kyle Richards Open To Dating Again After Mauricio Umansky Split?

Kyle, on the other hand, shared what she wanted out of her next romance. “For me, I don’t want to just have a good time. I mean, I want to be in love and in a committed relationship, 100 percent,” she revealed and added, “I don’t know if I’m that person to go out.. I know I’m not that person.”

She explained, “To me, it’s about a soul. It would just have to be someone who shows up in your life serendipitous and you have a soul connection, and that’s it.” For those unversed, Kyle and Mauricio got married in 1996 and share three daughters together. She also has a daughter from her former husband. The two are single but have not filed for divorce yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News