The midseason trailer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here, and it promises a lot more glitz, glamor, laughs, parties, drama, and shocking revelations. The currently airing 14th season stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemlsey, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also star as friends.

While the first half of the edition saw a lot of arguments and feisty drama between Kyle and Dorit, the midseason teaser features a potential happy moment shared between the two friends. Here’s what we know about what is set to come in the next couple of episodes of season 14 of RHOBH.

What To Expect From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Mid-Season Trailer

The teaser gives a quick glimpse of everything yet to come in the season, including red-carpet appearances, bikinis, glamorous outfits, chilling on a yacht, lighthearted dinners, laughter, and more. To add to it, the St. Lucia cast trip features costumes, drinks, late-night parties, and Sutton flaunting a thong. Sutton’s fashion show is also featured in the 2nd part of the show.

On to the drama and emotional aspects of the edition, Dorit talks about getting a divorce from her estranged husband PK. She reveals that there’s a law in California, which Erika explains. According to it, if the divorce between Dorit and PK happens before they touch the 10-year mark, it prevents her from getting half of their assets. Up next, Mauricio issues an apology to Kyle.

He tells her that he would never hurt her on purpose and hugs her as she holds onto the tears in her eyes. The two have been separated since 2023 but have yet to file for divorce and share a cordial equation. Sutton’s mom also tells Garcelle that her relationship with her daughter is not her business.

Later, when Sutton calls Dorit a b*tch in her house, everyone is left quite shocked. “If someone walks into my house and calls me a b*tch, those are fighting words,” Bozoma comments on the incident. Another scene in the trailer features Sutton saying, “You need to pick on somebody else whose wallet fits.” Erika then questions, “You think you’re bigger than her?”

Sutton responds, “I think my wallet is.” During the yacht trip, Erika tells her, “You pose as a friend and then often work as an enemy.” An angry Sutton replies, “What do you f*cking want from me?” The video ends with Jennifer joking, “Last week on a crazy yacht from hell..” referring to all the drama of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It’s like Satan came on the boat,” Sutton quipped after the credits rolled.

