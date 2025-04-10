With only the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion left to air, fans are already guessing what the cast would be for the next edition of the hit reality series. While it’s too soon to predict which way Bravo will go, Garcelle Beauvais announced her exit from the popular and coveted show a couple of weeks ago, thus leaving one place clearly open.

While fans love the majority of the housewives, they are excited for some new blood to be added to the mix. The season 14 cast has Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, apart from Garcelle. Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton were cast as friends on the season and fans loved them. Here’s what Erika said about the season 15 casting.

Erika Jayne On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15 Casting

During a conversation with US Weekly, the reality star said, “No one knows who’s coming back. That’s all up in the air.” Erika also commented on the fact that Sutton had a fractured relationship with almost everyone after the 14th season. She then mused about this situation, “I really think that’s on Sutton’s shoulders and how she responds to everyone in the cast.”

“We’ll see what happens. I guess if she comes back, if all of us come back, because no one really knows, we’ll see where she ends up with the rest of the ladies,” Erika stated. As for Garcelle, she announced that she would be leaving RHOBH by sharing a video on her Instagram page last month. She said, “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened.”

“Some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless.” She pointed out that there were several reasons behind her exit but one of the main ones was her choice to spend more time with her sons Jax and Jaid. Garcelle continued, “Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in,” hinting at what’s to come soon.

She mentioned that she cannot reveal anything about the projects but there will be information about them in a while. Post her announcement, when Erika appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she divulged that Garcelle’s exit was not a surprise to the cast and they knew about it for two weeks.

She also pointed out, “She did not take the cast photo with us, which is a clear indication,” referring to how Garcelle’s behavior at the reunion already gave them hints that she was leaving. Part three is the concluding part of the RHOBH season 4 reunion and it airs on April 15, 2025, at 8 pm on Bravo. The episode will stream on Peacock the very day after it airs.

