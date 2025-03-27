Los Angeles in The Bold and the Beautiful has been the hub of the Forrester and Logan feuds, family dramas, romances, and love triangles. The previous episode of B&B saw Daphne make her move on Carter after Hope brutally dumped him. On the other hand, Ridge chose between Brooke and Taylor for the nth time.

The drama continues in the next episode, this time between mother and daughter, namely Brooke and Hope. Here’s what to expect from the March 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, hit, and award-winning daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 27, 2025

The episode on Thursday is quite a special one in recognition of Women’s History Month. In a one-of-a-kind episode in daytime television history, the women of The Bold and the Beautiful will be the only ones starring in it. It is written and directed by Emmy award-winning actress Heather Tom. She will also star in the episode, which revolves around mothers and daughters.

Apart from Heather, the audience can expect to see Jennifer Gareis, who plays Donna, Annika Noelle, who plays Hope, Rebecca Budig, who essays the role of Taylor, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who portrays Steffy, and Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke, on Bold and Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode features Hope and Brooke having a showdown as allegations are flung and emotions are high between the mother and the daughter. The situation gets even more intense when Brooke tells Hope to get out of her house and Hope tries to slap her mother. Thankfully, Katie rushes in before the slap reaches Brooke’s face, leading to something irreversible.

On the other hand, Steffy and Taylor share a special mother-daughter bond. The two have often confided in one another, danced their hearts out, and laughed through moments in their lives. How will this day strengthen their bond even further? How will Hope’s audacity ruin her relationship with Brooke? Is there no return from what she tried to do to her mother?

How will Brooke respond to Hope’s attempt to slap her? Especially since the former was just recently rejected by Ridge again, who chose Taylor as his future. On the other hand, Hope dumped Carter and told him to stay away from her. She said he had betrayed her by returning Forrester.

While Carter did betray Hope by kissing Daphne behind her back just a few weeks ago, returning the company to the Forresters wasn’t a betrayal. It was Hope, Brooke, and Carter who planned a coup and snatched the home company of the Forresters from them. This was Carter’s decision to free himself from his guilt and return the fashion house to the rightful owners. Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful to follow the journey ahead!

