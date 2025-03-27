A new month promises a brand new slate of content releasing on digital platforms, be it original or previously released. Like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other streaming giants, Hulu also has exciting new content comprising movies, shows, and docuseries.

The Kardashians is one of the platform’s most popular releases. The sixth season is currently airing, with the final episode to be released in April. Here’s what content is on Hulu’s April release schedule and what you can watch and stream on the digital platform.

Hulu April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule:

April 1

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

April 2

Beyblade X Season 1

Season 1 of Beyblade X is an anime television show based on the widely popular Beyblade X manga.

April 3

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America

The Nat Geo docu-series Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is a moment-by-moment account of the Oklahoma City bombing that includes stories of survival, heroic rescue efforts, and the search for healing from it.

April 4

Dying for S*x

Fire Force Season 3

Classified

The Darjeeling Limited

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Royal Tenenbaums

Rushmore

April 5

American Monster Season 3

Bering Sea Gold Season 3

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 1 & 2

I Love A Mama’s Boy Season 2

The World According to Allee Willis

April 6

Witch Watch

Witch Watch is a romantic fantasy anime series based on the manga series by Kenta Shinohara. In it, puppy love meets magical mischief and danger.

April 8

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Small Things Like These

April 9

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

The Kardashians Season 6 Finale

April 10

Court Cam Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life Season 1

Ca$h

Hesher

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights

Red Dog

So Undercover

Spun

April 11

Got to Get Out

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

Magpie

April 12

Fixer Upper Season 5

MythBusters Season 5

The Family Chantel Season 4

April 15

Lake George

Lake George is an American crime thriller film starring Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham. It is directed and written by Jeffrey Reiner and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024 with positive critical reviews.

April 16

No Man’s Land Season 2

Synduality Noir Season 1

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3

April 17

The Stolen Girl

Bible Secrets Revealed Season 1

Gangland Chronicles Season 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1 and 2

Martin Short Season 1

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead

April 18

The Order

The Order is a Canadian crime thriller film based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s 1989 book The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America’s Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement.

April 19

Breaking Amish Season 4

Disappeared Season 6

Gypsy Sisters Season 3

Moonshiners Season 13

April 21

Secrets of the Penguins

No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings En Espanol

April 22

In a Violent Nature

In a Violent Nature is a slasher film starring Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, and Lauren-Marie Taylor. It is written and directed by Chris Nash and is a Canadian production that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

April 24

Airline Wars Season 1

Customer Wars Season 4

Tell Me How I Died Season 1

Tiny House World Season 1

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man

Azrael

April 26

Chopped Season 60

Four Weddings Season 9

House Hunters Renovation Season 16

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1

April 29

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found is a French and American documentary film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. It follows Ernest Cole, a photographer who exposed the Apartheid, a system of racial segregation.

