A new month promises a brand new slate of content releasing on digital platforms, be it original or previously released. Like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other streaming giants, Hulu also has exciting new content comprising movies, shows, and docuseries.
The Kardashians is one of the platform’s most popular releases. The sixth season is currently airing, with the final episode to be released in April. Here’s what content is on Hulu’s April release schedule and what you can watch and stream on the digital platform.
Hulu April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule:
April 1
- Arrival
- Arrival En Espanol
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Black Swan
- Boys on the Side
- Concussion
- Concussion En Espanol
- Copycat
- Enough Said
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer En Espanol
- Gifted
- The Good Thief
- Gone Girl
- Gulliver’s Travels
- The History of the World Part I
- I Heart Huckabees
- Interstellar
- Interstellar En Espanol
- Jumanji
- Jumanji En Espanol
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid En Espanol
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
- Little Man
- Little Man En Espanol
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Made in America
- Me, Myself and Irene
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Oddity
- Red Sparrow
- The Revenant
- Runaway Jury
- Sexy Beast
- Shark Tale
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Superbad
- Superbad En Espanol
- Tombstone
- True Story
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- War of the Worlds
- Widows
- Wild
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
- Year One
- You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
Trending
April 2
- Beyblade X Season 1
Season 1 of Beyblade X is an anime television show based on the widely popular Beyblade X manga.
April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America
The Nat Geo docu-series Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is a moment-by-moment account of the Oklahoma City bombing that includes stories of survival, heroic rescue efforts, and the search for healing from it.
April 4
- Dying for S*x
- Fire Force Season 3
- Classified
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Rushmore
April 5
- American Monster Season 3
- Bering Sea Gold Season 3
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 1 & 2
- I Love A Mama’s Boy Season 2
- The World According to Allee Willis
April 6
- Witch Watch
Witch Watch is a romantic fantasy anime series based on the manga series by Kenta Shinohara. In it, puppy love meets magical mischief and danger.
April 8
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
- Small Things Like These
April 9
- Angels & Demons
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Kardashians Season 6 Finale
April 10
- Court Cam Season 7
- Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life Season 1
- Ca$h
- Hesher
- Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights
- Red Dog
- So Undercover
- Spun
April 11
- Got to Get Out
- Garfield
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
- Magpie
April 12
- Fixer Upper Season 5
- MythBusters Season 5
- The Family Chantel Season 4
April 15
- Lake George
Lake George is an American crime thriller film starring Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham. It is directed and written by Jeffrey Reiner and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024 with positive critical reviews.
April 16
- No Man’s Land Season 2
- Synduality Noir Season 1
- The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3
April 17
- The Stolen Girl
- Bible Secrets Revealed Season 1
- Gangland Chronicles Season 1
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1 and 2
- Martin Short Season 1
- The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead
April 18
- The Order
The Order is a Canadian crime thriller film based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s 1989 book The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America’s Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement.
April 19
- Breaking Amish Season 4
- Disappeared Season 6
- Gypsy Sisters Season 3
- Moonshiners Season 13
April 21
- Secrets of the Penguins
- No Hard Feelings
- No Hard Feelings En Espanol
April 22
- In a Violent Nature
In a Violent Nature is a slasher film starring Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, and Lauren-Marie Taylor. It is written and directed by Chris Nash and is a Canadian production that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.
April 24
- Airline Wars Season 1
- Customer Wars Season 4
- Tell Me How I Died Season 1
- Tiny House World Season 1
- Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25
- Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man
- Azrael
- April 26
- Chopped Season 60
- Four Weddings Season 9
- House Hunters Renovation Season 16
- Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1
April 29
- Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found is a French and American documentary film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. It follows Ernest Cole, a photographer who exposed the Apartheid, a system of racial segregation.
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: Adolescence Creates History On Netflix, Smashes Over 60 Million Views To Be The Numero Uno!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News