Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and others in key roles, is all over the internet. The mini-series marked its grand arrival on Netflix on March 13, and ever since its debut, it has been making ripples among web series enthusiasts. Amid all the buzz all around, the mini-series has now registered record-breaking viewership for the first two weeks in the streaming platform’s history. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoys positive reception!

The British crime drama, helmed by Philip Barantini, opened to highly positive reviews from critics. It received praise for the spectacular performance of the entire cast and the bold, disturbing, yet engaging storytelling. Also, the show is making noise due to its single-take filming, making it a masterclass for content makers.

Record-breaking viewership on Netflix

In the debut week (from March 13 to March 16), Adolescence enjoyed 24.3 million views on Netflix. With word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire all across the globe, the show emerged as the most-watched title on the platform between March 17 and March 23. The Philip Barantini directorial raked in an impressive 42 million views during this period.

Overall, Adolescence has smashed 66.3 million views in 11 days, making it the most-watched limited series on Netflix in the first two weeks. Yes, you read that right! The mini-series has recorded record-breaking viewership for the first two weeks in just 11 days. Other than this, it has also emerged as the most-watched UK title ever through its first two weeks.

As the series continues to make headlines due to its striking content, it is expected to create more records in the coming weeks.

More about Adolescence

The British crime drama deals with the story of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for murdering a girl in the school. The mini-series is divided into four episodes. Every episode of the show was shot in a single take, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

Adolescence is written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. It also stars Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, and others in important roles.

