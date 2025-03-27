After finishing its run in theaters, GV Prakash Kumar’s fantasy-horror adventure Kingston is now gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the film was theatrically released on March 7, 2025, and received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. The horror drama features a supernatural element with an action-packed storyline. However, recent reports confirm that fans who missed the film’s theatrical run will soon be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Where & When To Watch Kingston Online?

If you missed a chance to grab a seat in the theater, reports from Filmibeat indicate that Kingston will come running for you on ZEE5 starting on April 4, 2025. The film is expected to be released in several languages for wider audiences. The reports also confirm that it would be subtitled. However, no statement concerning the same has been made by the makers.

Considering the South Indian digital release pattern, the movie will most likely be available on OTT platforms four to five weeks after its theatrical release. If reports are to be believed, Kingston is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

About the Film

Kingston has been hailed as a one-of-a-kind horror-action movie, delving deep into the eerie mysteries of the ocean. The film stars GV Prakash Kumar in a gripping role, alongside Divyabharathi, Elango Kumaravel, and Sabumon Abdusamad in key performances. Its stunning visuals, dark storytelling, and spine-chilling sequences have made it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences appreciated its ambitious narrative, thrilling action sequences, and GV Prakash Kumar’s compelling performance. The blend of supernatural horror and adventure elements makes Kingston a unique addition to Indian cinema.

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the chills and thrills when the film arrives on ZEE5 on April 4.

