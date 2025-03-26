Bramayugam was a success both critically and commercially. The black-and-white film was a fresh experience for audiences, and fans have been eagerly waiting for another project from the same team.

Now, we have official confirmation that a new film, tentatively titled NSS2, is in the works. Pranav Mohanlal is set to be part of the film, and director Rahul Sadasivan, known for his expertise in horror, paranormal, and unsettling narratives, might be exploring a similar genre once again.

NSS2 is being bankrolled by the same producers behind Bramayugam, Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, under the banners of Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios. The announcement was made through a social media post, and filming began on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night Shift Studios (@allnightshifts)

Several crew members from Bramayugam are reuniting for this project, including cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath, and costume designer Melwy J., among others.

If you want to watch the team’s last film, Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in the lead roles, you can find it on Sony LIV. The supporting cast includes Amalda Liz and Manikandan R. Achari.

Besides its original Malayalam version, the film has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. As previously mentioned, it is a black-and-white movie that was released in 2024.

The story follows a folk singer who escapes from war and ends up in a dense jungle, where he stumbles upon a dilapidated mansion. The master of the mansion offers him refuge, but something sinister lurks within the mansion something feels off.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Drops Bombshell Revelation About Paid Trolling: “Lakhs Were Being Spent On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News