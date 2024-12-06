Rahul Sadasivan, the director of Bramayugam, might be teaming up with Pranav Mohanlal, the son of legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal, for an exciting new project. Bramayugam, a black-and-white Malayalam horror thriller released in 2024, garnered widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally.

The film featured Mammootty in a dark role as a Chathan, a being from Malabari Hindu folklore. It was a massive success, earning critical praise and substantial financial returns. Pranav Mohanlal’s career journey has been a mix of highs and lows. While Varshangalkku Shesham initially received a warm reception in theaters, it faced harsh critical reviews and backlash from audiences following its OTT release.

Similarly, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, a big-budget film starring Mohanlal with Pranav in a significant role, was a complete disappointment in terms of critical acclaim, box office performance, and audience reception. However, his earlier project, Hridayam, struck a chord with many viewers, earning financial success and appreciation despite some criticism.

Returning to Rahul Sadasivan and Pranav Mohanlal’s rumored project, the film is yet to be officially announced. However, reports from OTT Play suggest that the shooting schedule is planned for 40 days and is expected to commence in January or February 2025. The website also mentioned that the movie is likely to be a horror-thriller. The production will reportedly be a collaborative effort between the director and Y Not Studios. Official details are likely to be confirmed by the team later.

