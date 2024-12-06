Fahadh Faasil played Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie was released on December 5 and had special paid premieres on the evening of December 4th. Many expected that Fahadh would receive huge compliments after the film’s release. But the fans are utterly disappointed to see him in a role like that.

After the release, an old interview with Fahadh went viral. In the interview, he said the first part of Pushpa didn’t affect his career. Many fans who watched Pushpa 2 felt Fahadh was underutilized. Some even said his character looked cartoonish in the sequel.

Earlier this year, Fahadh spoke about Pushpa in an interview with Film Companion. When asked if Pushpa: The Rise made him a pan-Indian actor, he said, “I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I have to be honest.”

He explained further, “I am working here in Malayalam cinema. No disrespect, but I don’t think people expect magic from me after Pushpa. My work is here.”

In Pushpa 2, Fahadh had more screen time than in the first part. However, fans felt his role didn’t leave much of an impact. Fahadh’s impact in the first part is more significant than he created in the second part.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The first part showed Pushpa Raj’s rise to power in red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel, more significant in scale, showcased him overcoming challenges to stay on top.

Brahmaji, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dali Dhanunjaya, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bhandari, Kavya, Ajay, and others are a part of this prestigious project. Devi Sri Prasad is the movie’s music director. Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film.

This interview excerpt from #FahadhFaasil hits differently now. He always knew his role in #Pushpa2TheRule was going to be bad.#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/cY8G2HGVwZ — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) December 5, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Allu Arjun’s Movie Before Hitting The Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News