Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters today. However, there is a controversy surrounding the film now. While the movie’s ticket prices have already caused dissatisfaction among some, Armur BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy has stirred up a fresh debate with his shocking remarks.

The MLA criticized the film, claiming it misrepresents facts about red sandalwood smuggling. “Everything shown in the movie Pushpa is a lie. If red sandalwood is worth one lakh rupees, it is portrayed as one crore. This misinformation has led the youth to cut down trees. How many more trees will be destroyed after Pushpa 2? This movie is corrupting the youth,” he said.

Taking his critique further, Rakesh Reddy demanded that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar be arrested and jailed for allegedly influencing harmful behavior.

These comments have quickly become a hot topic on social media and drew a wave of backlash. Allu Arjun’s fans have expressed anger, defending the movie and its creative team.

The Pushpa franchise revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. However, Rakesh Reddy’s direct attack on the film escalated the debate.

Paidi Rakesh Reddy is an MLA from the Armur Assembly constituency in the Nizamabad district. He represents Bharatiya Janata Party. Rakesh won the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election. He polled 72,658 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy of Indian National Congress, by a massive margin of 29,669 votes.

Fans and the film fraternity eagerly await how the creators and cast respond to these allegations. Pushpa 2: The Rule is hitting the screens tomorrow, and there will be premieres today. Sukumar is the film’s director. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. Stay tuned to us for the film review.

