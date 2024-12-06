A criminal case has been filed against superstar Allu Arjun, his security team and the management team of the Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad on Thursday (December 5) after a woman was crushed to death during the screening of Pushpa 2. The complaint was filed by the 35-year-old victim’s husband at the Chikkadpally Police Station. The case against the actor has been registered under BNS Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) r/w 3(5)(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means). The woman was killed after being trapped in an ugly stampede which started after the actor arrived at the screening at the Sandhya Theatre.

According to a news report in the Indian Express, DCP Central Zone Akshansh Yadav told the media that the theatre management was required to required to arrange more personnel to manage the excessive crowd. Yadav was quoted as saying, “Around 9.30 pm, when people were waiting for the show to begin, the actor (Allu Arjun) arrived and his security team started pushing people, which created confusion among the public. Taking advantage of the situation, a large number of people entered the lower balcony area along with the actor and his security team. This led to suffocation and chaos.”

However, even after this fateful incident, Allu Arjun starrer is still being screened at the Sandhya Theatre on Friday (December 6). The senior police official told TNIE, “As the shows were previously booked, we have allowed the theatre to continue exhibiting the movie. However, we may seal it if required as part of the investigation.”

This incident has also led to protests outside the Sandhya Theatre on Thursday wherein people demanded a strict action against the theatre management and justice for the victim named Revathi and her family. The protestors also demanded a ban on the midnight shows of big movies like Pushpa 2 to avoid a stampede like situation. Revathi was rushed to the hospital wherein she succumbed to her injuries while her 13-year-old son Sri Teja remains critical at a private hospital.

Allu Arjun’s team has released a statement post the tragic incident. It said, “The incident that happened at Sandhya Theatre last night is really unfortunate. The boy is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Our team will provide the necessary help to the family.”

