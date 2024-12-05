Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been getting rave reviews from audiences, and one of the scenes from the film has been getting exceptional reviews. The Jatara scene has been getting love from all sections; however, some of the fans had to settle without watching the scene in the film! Guess why?

As per reports, along with the Jatara sequence, 19 minutes of the film has been cut in Saudi Arabia, before it finally made it’s way to the theaters. Sadly, this heavily trimmed part, which forms the crux of the story, might heavily impact the reception of the film in the Gulf countries.

The reason for this removal is cited as the cultural and regional tone of the scene. Earlier, even Ramayana scenes from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again were edited from the film before it was released in the territory.

What Is Gangamma Jatara

Gagamma Jatara is a folk festival celebrated in Tirupati every year. The festival celebrates Goddess Gangamma, the protector of the Tirupati region who protects women from all evil forces. The ritual is a seven-day festival that is associated with folklore.

Story Of Gangamma

Gangamma is Lord Venkateshwara’s sister who was born to kill an evil man, Palegadu, who had lustful eyes on women. When he tried to misbehave with Gangamma she was angered and showed her Vishwaroop after which the man went into hiding.

Gagamma took turns and changed into several attires to find the man. This vichitra veshadarana is done by people where they are dressed in different attires. The festival runs for seven days. Gangamma dressed as Palegadu’s boss and he came out from the hiding convinced with this disguise and was finally killed by Gangamma.

Allu Arjun‘s performance in the Jatara scene from Pushpa 2 is being hailed and fans are demanding a National Award for the actor already. Hopefully even the territories, where the scene has been banned might find some way to experience this visual masterpiece.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun Shatters 5 Major Records With Almost 1 Lakh Ticket Sales Per Hour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News