After a wait of 3 years, Allu Arjun is back with his iconic character in Pushpa 2. Release amid extremely huge box office expectations, the magnum opus has taken the first step in the right direction. Considering the pre-release buzz, the above 100 crore net opening looked easy, and morning shows all across the country indicate that the film is on track to earn a historic figure today. Let’s find out how the film fared in morning shows on day 1!

Now that morning shows have concluded, let’s discuss their performance. To begin with, the Pushpa sequel has witnessed the widest-ever release for an Indian film. The screen count is higher than that of pan-India biggies like KGF Chapter 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. With a higher screen count and shows, the Allu Arjun starrer is in the driving seat and can earn an unheard number.

Firstly, talking about the Telugu version, Pushpa 2 registered an excellent start at the Indian box office. Considering the superb advances, it was expected to open with strong numbers, and that’s exactly what happened. Despite a regular working day, the film clocked a huge 79-81% occupancy in Telugu morning shows on day 1.

Pushpa 2 opened on over 4,500+ screens in the Hindi version, so all eyes are set to see how it performs. As far as morning shows of day 1 are concerned, the film has registered a fantastic occupancy of 50-52% throughout the country. It’s a thunderous start, considering that today is no holiday. As expected, in terms of occupancy, single screens are going full throttle, especially in the Hindi heartland.

In terms of states, Maharashtra and Gujarat are the major driving forces for the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2. So, some big box office records are set to be broken by the end of the day.

The Malayalam version is on par with the Hindi version, while the Tamil dub is slightly lower. Overall, it’s a bumper opening all across the nation.

