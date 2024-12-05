Pushpa 2 is roaring at the ticket windows. The wait was worth it because the early reviews have been highly positive. It has already recorded history with the best advance booking sales in India. Now, the Allu Arjun starrer is aiming to achieve milestones among the highest footfalls of all time on opening day. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the successful Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their iconic characters. The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The action thriller has received highly positive reviews from both the audience and critics.

Top 5 Opening Day Footfalls in India

Baahubali 2 conquers the top throne, registering footfalls of approximately 1.11 crores on day 1. It is the only Indian film to have scored over 1 crore footfalls on the opening day. The other biggies in the list lag by at least 0.30 crores. Achieving this feat may be out of reach for Pushpa 2, but it will compete against others on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day footfalls of Indian films:

Baahubali 2: 1.11 crores KGF Chapter 2: 0.69 crores RRR: 0.67 crores Saaho: 0.65 crores Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: 0.57 crores

Where will Pushpa 2: The Rule land?

Pushpa 2 recorded ticket sales of 0.31 crores for the opening day in advance booking alone. This means it needs footfalls of 0.38 crore via spot bookings to beat KGF Chapter 2 and land on the second spot. It is sure to achieve that milestone. But it all depends on the occupancies fair throughout the day, to determine whether it will be able to beat Baahubali and score #1 place.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

