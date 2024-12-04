Mufasa: The Lion King has a big hurdle to cross, as Moana 2 leaves quite the impression behind. The animated film is set to be released this month, and the long-range box office forecast for its opening weekend is here. The cinemas are thriving because of the big three- Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II. As per the latest prediction, it will be nowhere near the latest Disney sequel’s debut collections at the US box office. It will also remain much lower than The Lion King as well. Scroll below for the deets.

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, was released in 2019. It is a remake of the 1994 classic. It was the highest-grossing animated film of all time until Inside Out 2 was released this year. It is also the highest-grossing remake, the best-selling film on home video, and the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time.

Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins is both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake. According to Box Office Pro’s projection, the upcoming film is expected to earn $55 million to $85 million in its opening weekend at the US box office. As per the report, Mufasa’s predicted debut is somewhere around 2014’s Maleficent, which collected $69.4 million.

Meanwhile, The Lion King had collected $191.77 million, 248.67%- 125.61% more than the long-range projection of Mufasa: The Lion King. Moana 2’s success might even rub off on Mufasa, and with the Christmas holiday upon us, it might even give Mufasa the much-needed boost. The film might not be as grand as its predecessor, but it can still turn out to be one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year.

The Lion King collected $545.63 million in its domestic run and $1.11 billion at the overseas box office, for a total of $1.66 billion worldwide.

More about the upcoming film –

The premise stated, “In the Pride Lands of Tanzania after the events of The Lion King (2019), Rafiki the mandrill tells the origin story of two lions, Mufasa and Taka, to Kiara—the granddaughter of Mufasa and daughter of Simba and Nala. The story follows the orphan Mufasa, who is befriended by the young prince Taka and adopted by Taka’s family; the pair becomes as close as brothers. Timon the meerkat, and Pumbaa, the warthog, add color commentary.”

Muafasa: The Lion King will be released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

