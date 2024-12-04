Wicked has become a very popular movie, and people are flocking to the theatres to watch it in the United States, even on Mondays. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are being greatly praised for their performances, giving tough competition to the Disney sequel Moana 2. The film has now surpassed Twisters’ total collection to become Universal’s biggest live-action movie of the year. Scroll below for the deets.

Twisters was released earlier this year. It was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and featured Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, and Sasha Lane in crucial roles. It is the stand-alone sequel to the 1996 movie Twister. It collected more than twice the $155 million production budget globally.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked collected a huge $5.6 million on the second Monday dropping -a 64.5% drop from last Monday, in comparison to films like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone, The Hunger Games Catching Fire’s second Monday collection. The film has hit a $268.8 million cume in the United States. It has surpassed Twisters’ $267.8 million domestic haul, becoming Universal’s highest-grossing live-action film in 2024 and 6th highest-grossing film of the year overall.

According to the report, Wicked is expected to earn $300 million+ on Saturday and is eyeing a $420 million and $470 million run in the United States. The movie collected $97.14 million at the international box office. The musical fantasy has collected $365.98 million so far at the global box office. The film had an estimated budget of $150 million and has already recovered the budget and more than that.

Twisters collected $81.25 million on its opening weekend. This Glen Powell-led movie collected $103.20 million overseas and raked in $370.96 million globally. The musical fantasy will surpass that soon before this weekend begins.

Meanwhile, Wicked grossed a splendid $112.50 million in its debut weekend. It also registered the biggest second weekend after collecting $81.1 million this weekend. The plot follows Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

