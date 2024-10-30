Come November, Disney+ Hotstar will leave you spoilt for choices regarding its varied lineups of exciting content. It is all set to spread the festive magic with its thrilling offerings. Let us look at what Disney+ Hotstar has in store for us in November.

Music by John Williams (November 1) (English)

His unforgettable scores have been an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’s own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.

Endurance (November 3) (English)

In a legendary feat of leadership and perseverance, Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton kept his crew alive for over a year despite losing their ship in frigid pack ice. A century later, a team of explorers sets out to find the sunken ship. Brought by shared grit and determination, these landmark expeditions bookend one of history’s greatest sagas of survival and the power of the human spirit.

Gangnam B-Side (Season 1) (November 6) (Korean)

In this Disney+Hotstar offering, a series of missing person cases has turned Seoul upside down. The stakes rise with the disappearance of Jaehee, the top call girl at a club in Gangnam. Detective Kang Dongwoo returns to solve the case, while Prosecutor Min Seojin sees the case as a chance to advance her career. As the investigation unfolds, Yoon Gilho, a notorious pimp in Gangnam, emerges as a key suspect. The three must navigate a web of hidden connections to uncover the truth behind the case.

The Fiery Priest (Season 2) (November 8) (Korean)

On the day of Father Gabriel Lee Yeongjun’s fifth memorial mass, a young altar boy at Gudam Cathedral suddenly collapses, later revealed to be from a drug overdose. Father Michael Kim Haeil follows the trail to a dangerous district in Busan, a place rife with gangs, corrupt politicians, and dirty cops, all tied to a central drug cartel. Haeil heads to Busan with a message: God is watching. Disguised as a seminary teacher, he mentors students while secretly investigating the drug network, preying on the vulnerable. At the heart of it all lies a complex web of crime. Haeil is determined to stop the senseless deaths, dismantle the forces of evil, and deliver divine justice to the wicked.

FX’s Say Nothing (November 14) (English)

FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14. The 9-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

An Almost Christmas Story (November 15) (English)

“An Almost Christmas Story” follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna in his attempts to escape the bustling city. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they return home to their parents.

Interior Chinatown (Season 1) (November 19) (English)

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural who tries to find his way into the larger story. Along the way, he discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.

Out of My Mind (November 22) (English)

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind. However, because she is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential, and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, she shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Beatles ’64 (November 29) (English)

Beatles ’64: The impact of the Beatles’ first trip to the United States is well known: their lightning bolt rise the charts, battalions of screaming teenage girls, and a record-breaking performance on Ed Sullivan, witnessed by 73 million people. “Beatles ’64” tells a more intimate story. Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. The film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage filmed by pioneering documentarians David and Albert Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles and fans whose lives were transformed by the band’s music illuminate this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today.

Well, it seems like Disney+ Hotstar has gotten your binge list for November sorted!

Follow Koimoi for more TV and OTT updates!

Must Read: Is Michael Scott’s Leadership Style in The Office Inspired by Real-Life CEOs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News