What to Watch This Weekend: November 1st to 3rd – Your Ultimate Guide to Theatres and OTT Releases!

This week, theaters are the star of the release space, with significant films hitting the big screen. We’ve picked the top 5 theatrical releases of the week, though there are many more to explore. Highlights include franchise continuations like Singham Again, the next installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, expanding the popular horror-comedy genre that’s had a strong year. In Telugu cinema, Lucky Bhaskar stars Dulquer Salmaan, adding cross-industry appeal as he hails from the Malayalam film industry. Kannada cinema brings the superhero film Bagheera, while Tamil gives us a patriotic drama Amaran.

On the OTT front, Netflix continues to dominate with four entries, including The Great Indian Kapil Show and Thangalaan. Disney+ Hotstar joins in with the much-anticipated Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam. Scroll down to discover each of these releases in detail. From all of us at Koimoi, we wish you a happy and festive Diwali.

Available on the big screen

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Hindi)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. This time, Rooh Baba must deal with two spirits.

Singham Again (Hindi)

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this next installment in his popular cop universe is a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, particularly the Ramayana, the film weaves in characters from Shetty’s previous entries in the cop universe.

Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

This film, written and directed by Venky Atluri, stars Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The story follows a bank clerk who unexpectedly amasses a vast fortune and explores the consequences that follow.

Bagheera (Kannada)

This superhero film, written by Prashanth Neel and directed by D.R. Suri, stars Sri Murali as the protagonist, a cop who is also a vigilante, while Garuda Ram plays the antagonist.

Amaran (Tamil)

Rajkumar Periasamy helmed this action-packed biographical war film, which stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film brings to life the heroism of Varadarajan’s counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.

Available on OTT

Netflix

Thangalaan (Tamil)

Initially scheduled for an OTT release in September, Thangalaan’s debut was postponed due to some issues. It is now expected to be released by the end of this week. Directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Vikram, the film is set during the British Raj, focusing on the British attempts to access gold from the tribal area where Vikram’s character resides.

The Diplomat Season 2 (English)

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat returns as a gripping political thriller in Season 2. Unlike Season 1’s eight episodes, Season 2 consists of just six episodes, but fans can enjoy the entire season in one go, as all episodes are released together. The new season continues the intense saga from where Season 1 left off.

Time Cut (English)

Directed by Hannah MacPherson, this sci-fi slasher film stars Madison Bailey as a teen girl who, after discovering a time machine, travels back to 2003 in a desperate attempt to save her sister from death.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, episode 7 (Hindi)

With Kapil Sharma as the host, the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav, will be on hand this week.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan, this mystery thriller follows a retired military officer whose licensed gun has gone missing. His son, a recently remarried forest officer, is still searching for his child, who disappeared three years ago. The film delves into their intertwined mysteries.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (English)

A decade after the events of the teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, Justin Russo steps out of his ordinary life. Now, he’s tasked with training a new wizard, bringing magic back into his world.

Zee5

Mithya: The Darker Chapter (Hindi)

The second season of Mithya returns as a psychological thriller drama, continuing the storyline from Season 1. This season delves deeper into the tense relationship between estranged siblings, building on the suspense and drama of the first.

Aha

Anjaamai (Tamil)

Written and directed by SP Subburaman, this film follows the journey of a son grappling with his father’s untimely death. The father had always dreamed of his son achieving great success, but he passed away before seeing it realized. Blaming the central government’s new higher education policy for his father’s passing, the son takes a stand, challenging the policy in court in his father’s memory.

Jio Cinema

Somebody Somewhere season 3, episode 1 (English)

From HBO, this final season, co-created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, is set in Manhattan, Kansas, where the protagonist faces significant changes in her community and personal life.

Buy and Rent

Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker is a musical, psychological thriller directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. In this continuation, the Joker is locked up, where he encounters his love interest, Harley Quinn while facing court proceedings.

