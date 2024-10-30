Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar & Mandali Find Out Who Shot Pradhan Ji

The chunaavi season is Phulera is in full swing as Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Khan, Chandan Sanyal, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and others reunite for Panchayat season 4. The last season ended on a high note, with everyone wondering who shot Pradhan Ji.

Season 4 is all set to unveil some of the mysteries that were left on cliffhangers in season 3. However, it was announced in a heroic way that Phulera is getting ready for the elections in the village, and the viewers will witness the village politics on a root level.

A few pictures from the set have been shared with a clapboard of the fourth season. The audiences are already excited for the fourth season, and the excitement has been building since this time. The team has returned sooner than expected!

Here are three things that might be seen in Panchayat season 4.

Will Prahlad Cha be the new Pradhan?

Last season has already hinted towards Prahlad Cha’s shift towards active politics. Moreover, Faisal Malik’s growing popularity since season 2 and the one dialogue that ruled season 3 – ‘Samay se pehle koi kahin nahi jaayega’ has been a winner. While Prahlad Cha denied taking part in the elections, he might change his mind now, considering the circumstances!

How will Sachiv Ji’s Ambitions Align?

Sachiv Ji, Jitendra Kumar, was preparing for his CAT exams and he has ambitions that do not restrict him to take the job of a ‘Sachiv’ in a village. But will his ambitions surrender to the village he is falling for, and will he act as a true guide and mentor to Rinki, who has been trying to find a purpose in life?

Who Shot Pradhan Ji?

The major question that was left on a cliffhanger last season was – Who shot Pradhan Ji. While a theory says that it was Vidhayak Ji, another theory says that Pradhan Ji might have shot himself to let Vidhayak stay away from the election campaigns. It would be interesting to see how this arc would turn in the new season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), was created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachiv ji, alongside the exceptional ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles. Along with the original cast, fans can expect to see new characters joining the Panchayat bandwagon, promising an enthralling watch.

