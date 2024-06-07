Panchayat Season 3 OTT Verdict: As Jitendra Kumar's Series Earns 12 Million Views

Jitendra Kumar’s TVF show Panchayat is breaking records on OTT and has crossed 12 million views on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of its release. But no, that’s not the news we are here to celebrate. It’s time to celebrate a bigger achievement.

Panchayat OTT Verdict

Apart from garnering 12 million views in its debut week, the web series, with its third season getting all the love and attention, has surpassed every Indian web series of 2024 to trend at number 1 in the list of Most Popular TV Shows on IMDb!

Not only this, Panchayat, in fact, is now the only Indian show in the list of Top 100 TV shows in the world right now. Its global position on the IMDb list is ranked 56 currently in the top 100 list which is ruled by Beidgerton on number 1.

Here are three major reasons why Panchayat Season 3 has surpassed every Indian web show streaming on OTT in India and is trending at number 1 in IMDb’s top 100 list.

The Local Connect

The target audience for Panchayat has been maximized owing to its rooted and grounded premise of a village acting as the central character. The main lead of Panchayat is the Phulera village, and every other character right from Jitendra Kumar‘s Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta’s Pradhan to Raghubir Yadav’s Pradhan Ji, every other character revolves around the lead of Panchayat – Phulera. This has connected with the majority of the masses in the country since a village belongs to the initial unit in the hierarchy system of societies and communities. So, no matter how far a person travels, all of us belong to a village, and Phulera triggers that nostalgia and connection.

A Brilliant Casting

Each and every character in Phulera has an arc of its own. Making every person living in a village count. Be it an outsider Sachiv or an insider Binod. Be it Amma Ji or Prahlad Cha. Or even the Damaad of the village Ganesh, played by Asif Khan (Mirzapur’s Babar!) Every character in Phulera is important, and all the actors perform their roles to perfection. So, each of them is being remembered and hailed.

The Heartfelt Dialogue

Writing of Panchayat is one of its biggest strengths. Dialogues from the third season are going viral like crazy. In fact, Prahlad Cha’s “Samay Se Pehle Koi Kahin Nahi Jaayega, Koi Nahi Matlab Koi Nahi” and Amma’s “Andar Se Man Accha Nahi Lag Raha Hai” now have a separate fan base.

If you haven’t caught up with this season yet, it should be on your binge list this weekend.

