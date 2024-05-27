Panchayat Season 2 Recap: Best Rated IMDb Episode [9.6] To Best Dialogue, Story & More - All You Would Like To Recall About Jitendra Kumar's Web Series!

Panchayat Season 3 is all set to drop today, and before you jump to this season, we thought of giving you a quick recap of everything that happened in Season 2. The show, led by Jitendra Kumar, has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb and is considered one of the classics of Indian OTT content.

Panchayat Season 2 – Best Moments

The second season we witnessed Sachiv Ji strengthening a bond with Pradhan Ji’s family as an extended family member and hinting at a romance between Abhishek and Rinki (Pradhan Ji’s daughter). However, Abhishek dismisses it. Later, he gets involved in the village development by installing CCTV and making roads while trying to handle the main villain, Bhushan, and his wife, Kranti, who belong to the opposite group.

This season also saw the antagonists on the rise with Vidhayak Ji’s entry in the series. However, the main high of this season came with the emotional bonding of the four pillars of Panchayat – Sachiv Ji Abhishek Kumar, Pradhan Ji, Bikas, and Prahlad sticking by each other as a family while Prahlad’s young son turns a martyr and the entire village mourns together.

Panchayat Season 2 – Best Dialogue

Since the best dialogue of the last season was related to the ‘Tanki’ even this season had a classic recall, when Prahlad tells Sachiv Ji, “Aap tanki ke upar mat jaya kijiye upar se sirf ek hi baar sunder lagta hai gaon.“

Panchayat Season 2 – Highest Rated Episode

The highest-rated episode of this season was episode 8 – Parivaar. The final episode of this season. In fact, with a 9.6 rating on IMDb, Season 2’s finale episode is the highest-rated episode of the entire series, and we agree that it deserves to be on the list. The official synopsis of the episode says, “Afraid of losing the perception battle to his political opponent, Pradhan Ji makes a tough call. An upset Abhishek tries to emotionally detach himself from the people around him.”

Hopefully, Panchayat season 3 will also live up to the expectations and deliver an entertaining set of episodes, taking the story further. The third season drops on Amazon Prime Video today.

