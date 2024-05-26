We are just two days away from Panchayat Season 3 dropping on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the most loved Hindi web series. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Ashok Pathak, and Sunita Rajwar, the first season dropped in 2020. Written by Chandan Kumar, it is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Panchayat is one of those series that gets better with every season. The first two seasons received amazing reviews, and the excitement and expectations for the third one are quite high. Fans can’t wait to see what drama unfolds in the Mahodiya village in the new season. While we are waiting for Panchayat Season 3, director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirmed that he has plans for two more seasons.

Panchayat Season 3 Director On Upcoming Seasons

In an interview, Deepak said they have already started writing season 4. “For us, generally, there’s no break between two seasons. The third season is over, and we have written three to four episodes of the show. So far, we have thought about making season four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five,” the director told PTI.

Well, confirmation of seasons 4 and 5 will definitely make the fans happy. In the same interview, the director said that for Panchayat Season 3, they made sure the content was right and retained the show’s core soul. “We wanted to take the story forward organically. However, we have to make sure that the new season is more entertaining and emotional,” said Deepak Kumar Mishra.

What people love about the series is how it engages one with village drama and subtle comedy. It’s a social satire, and the star cast makes the viewing experience more enthralling. Actors like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Sunita Rajwar are highly praised for their performances.

Panchayat Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024.

