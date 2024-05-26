The Great Indian Kapil Show episode 9 featured Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor bringing the house down with the most stupid jokes that make one laugh nevertheless. Jokes that are honest and jokes that are about each other. And finally, for the first time, Kapil Sharma‘s team could probably generate honest laughter from their gigs.

Undoubtedly, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan were the most active superstars to date on this chat show and when a star interacts with the team, taking perfect cues then they deliver a successful episode, hence proved!

The Great Indian Kapil Show ft. Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan were insane. It was probably because it was raw and a bunch of friends taking digs at each other and roasting each other. For instance, Farah Khan made a nasty remark about Akshay Kumar but got away with it.

Then it was yet again Farah Khan, unveiling the most Kanjoos Bollywood star on a global platform, calling him the superstar and proving that he was Kanjoos. Though most of it was scripted but it was still fun to watch the instant raw humor that was planned but still, it could generate giggles and laughter.

Farah Khan roasting Anil Kapoor in the show throughout, making his personality look like ‘Sau Choohe Kha Ke Billi Haj Ko Chali’ was spot on and worked like a charm. Meanwhile, it was Kapil Sharma and his team who took a step back and let the stars lead this time on the front. The team had minimum gigs and acts making the guest stars, the genuine star of the night and guess what it worked.

The best part of the show came when Rajiv Thakur finally got an act to perform and revealed that all of his gigs had been edited. He and Kapil Sharma had a real conversation, roasting each other in the episode. It was the good old times of the type of fun and roasts people have seen in the past.

Hopefully, this episode will bring The Great Indian Kapil Show back to the top 10 global charts on Netflix because this one genuinely deserves it for its honesty.

PS, This one has Parmeet Sethi too!

