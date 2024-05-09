The Great Indian Kapil Show has wrapped up the shooting of the first season, and according to reports, Netflix has taken the decision quickly to finish the season since the ratings did not pick up as expected. However, these are mere rumors, and Kiku Sharda has promised that the team will be back soon.

Currently, six episodes of the show have been aired, and reports suggest that only six to seven episodes are in the bank for the first season. There are no updates about the second season yet.

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show but was dropped from The Great Indian Kapil Show, has now reacted to all the ongoing rumors about the chat show and even offered to know what the team should do next.

Reacting to the purpose of the show, the comedian who played Raju Chaiwala in the previous versions of The Kapil Sharma Show, in an interview with HT, said, “Logon ke liye hi show bana rahe hain (as they are making a show for the people) And if they don’t get the entertainment they are seeking, then what’s the point?”

The comedian even suggested that Kapil Sharma and the team of The Great Indian Kapil Show should definitely ponder on what they lacked and advised, “Jo bhi logon ki observations hain about the jokes, team ko zaroor mind main rakhna chahiye. (They should keep in mind all the observations and remarks made by the audiences about the jokes).”

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show arrived on Netflix last month, and in six episodes, it has not been able to maintain a consistent graph where the audiences could enjoy the show as much as they used to.

To date, only Aamir Khan & Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol episodes seem to have worked. While the team took its sweet time to figure out what was working, it now has wrapped up too quickly.

