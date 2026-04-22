Move over traditional dramas onscreen because normal is boring for Kapil Sharma. He always spices it up, be it on television or the big screen. The actor is all set to arrive on screen to literally run towards the mandap, but it is a race, and his competitor is his own Dadi-in-law, Neetu Singh! No matter how weird this sounds, this is the plot of Daadi Ki Shaadi as Kapil Sharma and Neetu Singh are all set to play grandson-in-law and grandmother-in-law!
The trailer of the film has just dropped, and it is chaotic, glittery, and surprisingly a mess that I am not sure if I need or not! The trailer centers around Neetu Kapoor, who decides it is time to walk down the aisle again. But it’s not that simple since her granddaughter is getting married to Kapil Sharma. Now it is a race towards the mandap, and who reaches there first!
Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer gives us a glimpse of a dysfunctional family that is weird, and to keep a check on everything that might go wrong, we have Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making a clever debut as the Bua who clearly has thoughts, feelings, and a lot of sass regarding this late-in-life union.
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Neetu Kapoor is aging like fine wine, and her screen presence is infectious. Seeing her play a bride-to-be with such zest is a breath of fresh air, and I hope she wins this one! To be honest, Kapil Sharma does look a little out of place here. Hope to see his chemistry with Neetu Kapoor as the Grand-Damaad.
Who knew Riddhima had this Bua energy in her? She looks like she is dominating this entire plot as she adds to the madness with her calm zone! Bollywood is currently obsessed with comedy. Daadi Ki Shaadi should have some edge instead of aiming in the dark! If the emotional beats between the laughs are strong, it might just be the dark horse that wins the box office.
Check out the trailer of the film here.
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