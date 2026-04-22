Move over traditional dramas onscreen because normal is boring for Kapil Sharma. He always spices it up, be it on television or the big screen. The actor is all set to arrive on screen to literally run towards the mandap, but it is a race, and his competitor is his own Dadi-in-law, Neetu Singh! No matter how weird this sounds, this is the plot of Daadi Ki Shaadi as Kapil Sharma and Neetu Singh are all set to play grandson-in-law and grandmother-in-law!

The trailer of the film has just dropped, and it is chaotic, glittery, and surprisingly a mess that I am not sure if I need or not! The trailer centers around Neetu Kapoor, who decides it is time to walk down the aisle again. But it’s not that simple since her granddaughter is getting married to Kapil Sharma. Now it is a race towards the mandap, and who reaches there first!

Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer gives us a glimpse of a dysfunctional family that is weird, and to keep a check on everything that might go wrong, we have Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making a clever debut as the Bua who clearly has thoughts, feelings, and a lot of sass regarding this late-in-life union.