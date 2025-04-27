Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. The actress ruled the screen in the 80s and 90s. However, did you know that Neetu Kapoor couldn’t pursue higher education because she started her acting career at an early age? Read on to know more.

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan Season 1, Neetu Singh shared an interesting story from her married life with late actor Rishi Kapoor. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared, “Initially, when I got married, I was very naive. He used big, big words. He is very good at Scrabble, and you know.. Main itni padhi likhi nahi thi; I have just finished 8th grade.” (via BollywoodShaadis)

Neetu further recalled feeling bored after joining Rishi Kapoor whenever he would hang out with his friends. She added, “He used to go with his friends and be with them. And four-five times, I went and got bored, so I didn’t go. Then, daily, he used to come home very late.”

The actress then shared an incident of being very angry at his casual behaviour and decided to confront him. “So, one day, I decided that I am going to say that this is it. I was so firm and so angry. I opened the door and said, ‘Look..’ and I was so angry. He says, ‘Listen, I don’t lead my life in duress.’ Fir mera sab gussa bhul gayi main apna dictionary nikaali raatko.. Yeh duress kya hota hai,?” she concluded.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer. After battling it for two years in New York, Rishi passed away in April 2020. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh tied the knot in January 1980 after dating for a few years. The actress has two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor, from her marriage.

