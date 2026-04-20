Is it just me, or is the naughty husband trope starting to feel that one issue that turns me off to the core! The teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do just dropped, and it brings Ayushmann Khurrana juggling not one, but a trio of gorgeous women – Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is something we have seen before in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun, and while the visuals of Ayushmann starrer are glossy and the cast is good-looking, the core theme makes me want to sigh, since there does not seem to be anything fresh!

Probably, I have officially passed the age where polygamy sounded funny or extramarital affairs were humorous! Any which way, the teaser relies heavily on the classic Indian comedy where a man’s inability to keep his pants zipped is played for laughs. Ayushmann has been the poster boy for progressive cinema. But here he is seen vouching for ‘Patiyon Ki Fitrat’ being inherently unfaithful.

Yeah, I Get The Joke!

Obviously, before you point out that the joke here is that I can’t take jokes – I get it! It is a comedy. But in 2026, are we still supposed to chuckle at the idea that men are just wired to cheat? However, it does get funny if done right! In the past right from Sanjeev Kumar to Kartik Aaryan, from Govinda to Salman Khan, people have done this genre right!

Wamiqa Gabbi looks ethereal as always in the teaser and Sara Ali Khan – Rakul Preet Singh bring the necessary glam quotient, but the naughtiness is where the film will decide its course. Ayushmann’s comic timing is impeccable – there’s no denying that. We have seen him ruling the genre many times before, and the tease looks funny enough!

Despite my personal eye-rolling, this genre sells. The Indian audience has a long-standing love affair with infidelity comedies (No Entry, Masti, Biwi No. 1). If the music hits the right chord and the dialogues are genuinely witty rather than just sexist, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do could very well emerge as a hit. It is ticking all the boxes, and people love a guilty pleasure watch.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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