Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the success of his horror comedy Thamma, also starring Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is the fifth offering of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and it has led the MHCU to a 1000 crore total in India. Interestingly, Ayushmann is the only Indian actor of his generation who delivered two 100 crore films post-COVID!

The superstar, who is excited for the upcoming trajectory of MHCU, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, talked about his box office achievements and how he has never shied away from taking risks. He promised to continue taking risks with his upcoming line of films, which also includes Sooraj Barjatya’s next.

Ayushmann Khurrana On His Box Office Achievements!

The actor has delivered the 5th 100 crore grosser of his career, but Ayushmann emphasized being a pure artist at heart. Talking about delivering the highest-grossing standalone film of MHCU, the actor said, “I’m too right-brained to think about numbers. But one thing that numbers indicate is that you’re reaching out to as many people as possible, and for an artist, that’s very gratifying because what you want to do is for people, and their appreciation is the biggest appreciation.

Sequels Should Have Something To Say!

Discussing picking a sequel, the actor maintained, “I always believe you should not go for a sequel if you have nothing new to say.” However, is there a dilemma while picking a franchise that will work like the initial part? The Andhadhun actor affirms, “So if there’s a tight, ready script with something novel in there, which seamlessly segues to the next film, then of course, it should be an obvious sequel. But otherwise, just to gain something out of it, it doesn’t make sense. So I guess I’m for the freshness and uniqueness of scripts more than just going for sequels.

100 Crore Number Game – Not A Pressure!

Talking about delivering two 100 crore films in a post-pandemic world, Ayushmann Khurrana gladly credited it to his filmmakers. The actor said, “For me, numbers only indicate that you’re reaching as many people as possible. I also believe that I’m fortunate to work with very commercial minds like Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, Aditya Sarpotdar, and the previous films with Raj Chandel and Ekta Kapoor. I believe that this success, this 100 crore number game, makes me more courageous as an artist to take more risks, which I have taken pre-pandemic.”

He continues, “I would love to do films of that genre, which are probably not commercial, commercial (in quotes, on paper), but they still achieve a good feat at the box office. And, you know, commercial films like Dream Girl, Thamma, or future films like Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 or Sooraj Barjatya’s next film will make me more confident as a risk taker. Because I’m a quintessential risk taker, I will always do that.”

We wish the actor all the best of luck for his upcoming projects.

