Box Office: With 1352% Higher ROI, Dinesh Vijan's MHCU Most Profitable Universe In Bollywood!

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is officially MHCU, and it is all set to arrive with its fifth film, Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is all set to release in theaters on October 21, 2025. Interestingly, the film, in all probability, will push MHCU’s total profits to 500%.

Most Profitable Universe In Bollywood

Bollywood currently has three major Universes competing at the box office – Spy Universe by Yash Raj Films, Cop Universe by Rohit Shetty, and MHCU by Dinesh Vijan! Out of the three, MHCU, which was established with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, is the most profitable Universe in Bollywood!

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe VS Spy Universe VS Cop Universe

Currently, with four films, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe enjoys 1352% higher profits than Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe! Meanwhile, Spy Universe stands at a cumulative profit of 56.89%. While Cop Universe and Spy Universe have experienced losses at the box office with films like Tiger 3, War 2, and Singham Again, MHCU is the only Universe in Bollywood that has faced no losses with any of its films!

Decoding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe & Its Profits

Check out the films of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), along with their primary language, reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Stree: 20 crore | 129.67 crore | 548%

Bhediya: 65 crore | 65.84 crore | 1.29%

Munjya: 30 crore | 107 crore | 260%

Stree 2: 60 crore | 627.50 crore | 946%

Total budget: 175 crore | Total collection: 930.01 crore | Total Profit: 431.43%

Decoding Spy Universe & Its Profits

Check out the films of YRF’s Spy Universe, along with their primary language, reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Ek Tha Tiger: 75 crore | 198 crore | 164%

Tiger Zinda Hai: 150 crore | 339.16 crore | 126.01%

War: 158 crore | 319 crore | 101%

Pathaan: 250 crore | 543.22 crore | 117.2%

Tiger 3: 300 crore | 286 crore | Nil

War 2: 325 crore | 288.26 | Nil

Total budget: 1258 crore | Total collection: 1973.64 crore | Total Profit: 56.89%

Decoding Cop Universe & Its Profits

Check out the films of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, along with their primary language, reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Singham: 40 crore | 100 crore | 150%

Singham Returns: 105 crore | 141 crore | 34.29%

Simmba: 80 crore | 240.22 crore | 200%

Sooryanshi: 165 crore | 195 crore | 18.18%

Singham Again: 340 crore | 270.60 | Nil

Total budget: 730 crore | Total collection: 946.82 crore | Total Profit: 29.7%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

