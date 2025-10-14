Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma is all set to make this Diwali as dhamakedar as possible. However, all eyes are already on the box office records the film might create for the Maddock horror comedy Universe. It is the fifth film in MHCU, and some Diwali records are already expected to be broken. The trailer of the film already assured it would break the box office records.

Most Profitable Diwali Film

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is already in line to deliver the second biggest opening for MHCU, the film will target more box office records as well. One of them will be the most profitable Diwali film!

Thamma Box Office VS Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali Record

To date, the most profitable Diwali film in Hindi cinema is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge! Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the romantic drama was released in the theaters on October 20, 1995. Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, DDLJ earned a net collection of 53.5 crore at the box office in India in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 1225%!

While the budget of Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film is yet not known, he will definitely have to churn out a profit of 1225% at the box office to dethrone Shah Rukh Khan and his film as the most profitable Diwali film of Hindi Ciname. Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying the title since 10,960 days!

The major plus point for Thamma’s box office is its solo release. The film will be clashing with Harshvardhan Rane‘s Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat, but that would not impact the business of a film from the MHCU. So all eyes are already set to see the film break some records!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 12: Despite 261% Profit, Rishab Shetty Film Needs To Earn This Much To Grab HGOTY Throne!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News