Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma is all set to make this Diwali terrific with its upcoming film. The film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and will be arriving in theaters on October 21, 2025. Diwali will bring a dhamakedar entertainment dose at the box office, and the opening numbers of the film might rewrite history!

Top 5 Diwali Openers Of Bollywood

The top 5 Diwali openers of Bollywood is dominated by the Khans with one spot claimed by Ajay Devgn! Interestingly, Salman Khan claims not one but two spots in the list. The fifth spot is owned by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the third spot is owned by Tiger 3.

Ayushmann Khurrana To Dethrone Salman Khan?

In order to make an entry to the top 5 Diwali openers of Bollywood, Thamma needs to fight not one but two Salman Khans! The horror comedy needs to earn more than 40.35 crore to dethrone Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, out of the top 5 Diwali openers in Bollywood. The film starred Salman Khan in a double role!

Check out the top 5 Diwali openers in Bollywood at the box office (India Net Collections).

Thugs Of Hindostan: 50.75 crore Happy New Year: 44.97 crore Tiger 3: 44.50 crore Singham Again: 43.70 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 40.35 crore

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film is the fifth film in the horror comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, and Munjya. The official synopsis of the film says, “Two destined lovers battle supernatural forces, family ties, and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

