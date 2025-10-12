Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to maintain its winning pace at the Indian box office. After a solid opening week, the film carried forward the momentum into the second weekend. On the second Friday, an upward trend was observed, indicating that the film is likely to explode over the entire weekend. On Saturday, it went full throttle and amassed almost 40 crores. Now, it has a golden opportunity to create history for Sandalwood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

KGF Chapter 2 scored over 100 crore during the 2nd weekend

Although the film opened with significantly lower numbers than KGF Chapter 2, it has already achieved some historic feats by overtaking the Yash starrer. Now, even during the second weekend, it has a strong chance of dethroning the KGF sequel. For those who don’t know, Yash’s biggie scored a solid 105.15 crores during the second weekend.

Kantara: Chapter 2 is likely to create history for Sandalwood at the Indian box office

Coming to Kantara: Chapter 1, it scored 22.25 crores on day 9. On day 10, it saw a massive jump and earned 39 crores. As we can see, in the first two days of the second weekend, the Kannada magnum opus has earned 61.25 crores. To beat KGF Chapter 2, it needs 43.91 crores more. This number appears achievable, as it is already in a position to surpass the 40 crore mark on day 3.

If Kantara: Chapter 1 manages to beat KGF Chapter 2, it will register the biggest second weekend for a Kannada film. It’ll be a big feat for Rishab Shetty and the team. In the case of KGF Chapter 2, there was strong support from the Hindi version during the second weekend. In the case of Rishab’s film, it is being backed strongly by both the Kannada and Hindi versions.

The next target is the 500 crore milestone

Today, on day 11, the Rishab Shetty starrer will enter the 400 crore club, starting its journey towards the 500 crore club. Due to positive word-of-mouth and good buzz on the ground, it will comfortably unlock the 500 crore milestone. In the Hindi belt, it will benefit from the absence of major Bollywood releases.

