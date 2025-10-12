After giving L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal continues to roar at the box office in 2025, and this time, it’s with the re-release of his old film. Yes, his 24-year-old film, Ravanaprabhu, has been re-released in theaters and is performing brilliantly in his home state of Kerala. It registered the second biggest opening among Malayalam re-releases and displayed an upward trend on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

In the advance booking itself, the film showed that it’s going to enjoy a tremendous run, and even through walk-ins, it received solid support. As a result, on the opening day, it scored a huge 70 lakh. Usually, after a strong start, re-releases witness a decline on day 2, but in the case of the latest Mollywood reissue, there was an upward trend.

How much did Ravanaprabhu re-release earn at the Kerala box office on day 2?

In several centres across Kerala, Ravanaprabhu re-release saw houseful boards, especially during the evening and night shows on day 2. Due to strong occupancy, it scored an estimated 80 lakh, thus showing a jump of 14.28% from day 1. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1.5 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 80 lakh

Total – 1.5 crores

Ravanaprabhu overtakes Spadikam

Mohanlal‘s Spadikam holds the record of the biggest opening among Mollywood re-releases with a collection of 88 lakh. However, on the second day, it saw a dip and scored a total of around 1.3 crore gross in the first two days. As we can see, Ravanaprabhu re-release has surpassed it with 15.38% higher collection.

Today, on day 3, with strong pre-sales, the Mohanlal starrer is all set to go past the 2 crore mark at the Kerala box office. It has already emerged as a success story and is likely to perform decently even on weekdays.

More about the film

Ravanaprabhu was directed by Ranjith, and it also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, and others in key roles. It was originally released on August 31, 2001. It was re-released on October 10, 2025.

