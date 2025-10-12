Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now enjoying the second weekend boost. It witnessed a favorable growth on the second Saturday, despite competition from Kantara Chapter 1. The romantic comedy has now clocked a half-century. Scroll below for the day 10 box office report!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the official figures, Shashank Khaitan’s directorial added 3.75 crores to its box office collection on day 10. It saw a good 50% jump in the last 24 hours, compared to 2.5 crores garnered on Friday. There is no big competition until the arrival of Thamma on Diwali, which will give considerable time to add more moolah to the kitty.

The overall net box office collection in India reaches 50.25 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 59.29 crores. The romantic comedy has scored the second century for Janhvi Kapoor this year, after Param Sundari.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.5 crores

Day 10: 3.75 crores

Total: 50.25 crores

Aiming to beat Param Sundari

It’s Janhvi Kapoor vs Janhvi Kapoor now as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari now aims to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film of 2025. In order to achieve the feat, it must surpass Param Sundari, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 54.85 crores.

Check out the box office collection of all romantic Bollywood releases of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 50.25 crores (10 days) Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores Azaad: 7.61 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 10

India net: 50.25 crores

India gross: 59.29 crores

