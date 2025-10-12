Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 has crossed the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is suffering due to strong competition from Kantara Chapter 1. But it now only needs 8% jump to beat Sky Force. Scroll below for the day 23 report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 23

The Saturday boost arrived like a blessing for the black legal comedy drama. According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 earned 1 crore on day 22. It saw a 100% growth compared to 50 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The pace has been slow, but it is impressive to see growth despite stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The overall net box office collection in India reaches 111.80 crores, which is approximately 131.92 crores in gross earnings. Jolly LLB 3 is made at a reported cost of 120 crores. It is less than ten crores away from achieving the success verdict in India. There’s also ample time until the arrival of Thamma on Diwali. Only time will tell if Akshay Kumar’s latest release will hit the milestone!

Battle against Sky Force worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated 160.85 crore gross. This includes 131.93 crore from domestic gross, while the remaining 29.40 crore gross is from the overseas circuits.

The next big target is to surpass Sky Force (174.21 crores) at the global box office. Subhash Kapoor’s film only needs 8% growth to surpass that mark. With that, the Jolly LLB threequel will emerge as Akshay Kumar’s fourth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 160.85 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 111.80 crores

Budget recovery: 93%

India gross: 131.92 crores

Overseas gross: 29.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 160.85 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

