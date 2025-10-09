Kantara Chapter 1 is a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi belt. Rishab Shetty’s biggie has surpassed Sky Force and has already scored the sixth-highest opening week of 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 box office report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn in Hindi (Week 1)?

According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 8.20 crores on day 7. It witnessed a 26.7% drop compared to 11.20 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. The period mythological action drama remained on similar lines as Monday, which brought in 8.70 crores.

The overall net earnings in India conclude at 103.10 crores. Including taxes, the gross collection reached 121.65 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is the only South film of 2025 to have entered the 100 crore club. It is now chasing Jolly LLB 3 (109.84 crores) to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (Hindi net collection) below:

Day 1: 18.5 crores

Day 2: 13.5 crores

Day 3: 20 crores

Day 4: 23 crores

Day 5: 8.7 crores

Day 6: 11.2 crores

Day 7: 8.20 crores

Total: 103.10 crores

Will it enter the top 5 opening week collections of 2025 in Hindi cinema?

Kantara Chapter 1 will enjoy an 8-day extended opening week as it was released on Thursday, October 2. In only 7 days, Rishab Shetty’s directorial has surpassed Sky Force to clock the sixth highest debut week of 2025 in Hindi cinema. Its entry into the top 5 will not be possible as it still needs 11.90 crores to beat Sikandar.

Check out the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 103.10 crores (1 day to go) Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jolly LLB 3: 74 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 7

Net collection: 103.10 crores

Gross collection: 121.65 crores

