Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 is now playing in the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. The black comedy legal drama is facing stiff competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1, which has made the theatrical journey challenging. Will it manage to surpass Sky Force worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 16 (India)

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 1.75 crores to the kitty on the third Saturday. It witnessed a 52% jump on day 16, compared to 1.15 crores earned on the previous day.

The net box office collection in India reaches 105.90 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 124.96 crores. It has already emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025, by surpassing Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores). The next aim is to beat Sky Force (134.93 crores).

Jolly LLB 3 slows down overseas

With each new release in 2025, Akshay Kumar films were growing from strength to strength at the overseas box office. In 16 days, Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated 28.25 crore gross. It remained better than Sky Force (15 crores) but may not be able to beat Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crores), as the pace has now slowed down.

Racing against Sky Force worldwide!

The worldwide total of Jolly LLB 3 currently stands at 153.21 crore gross. Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi co-starrer is only 21 crores away from beating Sky Force (174.21 crores). However, the daily earnings may fall below the 1 crore mark during the weekdays, due to which the target may go out of reach. All eyes are now on the Sunday growth, followed by the hold on Monday.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

India net: 105.9 crores

India gross: 124.96 crores

Overseas gross: 28.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 153.21 crores

