Shashank Khaitan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari showcased growth at the Indian box office on its first Saturday. Varun Dhawan starrer is maintaining good momentum despite strong competition at the ticket windows. It is only inches away from entering the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in India. Scroll below for the day 3 collection!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari minted 7.80 crores on day 3. It saw a 30% jump after the working Friday of 6.01 crores. It is commendable how the romantic comedy is bringing in footfalls, despite the domination of Kantara Chapter 1 in the Hindi belt.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office concludes at 23.92 crore net after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 28.22 crores. The romantic comedy has witnessed good growth in the cities and multiplexes. All eyes are now on Sunday, which is expected to witness a good jump!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 10.11 crores

Day 2: 6.01 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Total 23.92 crores

Set to enter the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is also set to beat Dhadak 2 (24.24 crore net) and emerge as the 5th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It only needs 32 lakhs more in the kitty to attain the feat.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 337.69 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crore Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Param Sundari: 54.85 crore Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore

Inches away from Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 Indian grossers!

In less than a week, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is about to achieve a huge feat for Janhvi Kapoor. It is only 1.95 crores away from surpassing Roohi (25.87 crores) and emerging as her 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores Roohi – 25.87 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 23.92 crores

India gross: 28.22 crores

