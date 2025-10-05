Shashank Khaitan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari showcased growth at the Indian box office on its first Saturday. Varun Dhawan starrer is maintaining good momentum despite strong competition at the ticket windows. It is only inches away from entering the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in India. Scroll below for the day 3 collection!
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 3
According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari minted 7.80 crores on day 3. It saw a 30% jump after the working Friday of 6.01 crores. It is commendable how the romantic comedy is bringing in footfalls, despite the domination of Kantara Chapter 1 in the Hindi belt.
The overall box office collection at the Indian box office concludes at 23.92 crore net after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 28.22 crores. The romantic comedy has witnessed good growth in the cities and multiplexes. All eyes are now on Sunday, which is expected to witness a good jump!
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown below:
- Day 1: 10.11 crores
- Day 2: 6.01 crores
- Day 3: 7.80 crores
Total 23.92 crores
Set to enter the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is also set to beat Dhadak 2 (24.24 crore net) and emerge as the 5th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It only needs 32 lakhs more in the kitty to attain the feat.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:
- Saiyaara: 337.69 crore
- Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crore
- Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore
- Param Sundari: 54.85 crore
- Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore
Inches away from Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 Indian grossers!
In less than a week, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is about to achieve a huge feat for Janhvi Kapoor. It is only 1.95 crores away from surpassing Roohi (25.87 crores) and emerging as her 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):
- Devara – 292.71 crores
- Dhadak – 73.52 crores
- Param Sundari – 54.85 crores
- Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores
- Roohi – 25.87 crores
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 3
- India net: 23.92 crores
- India gross: 28.22 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty Starrer Is A Success, Makes 31% Returns In 72 Hours!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News