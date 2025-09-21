Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari is close to saturation at the box office. Unfortunately, Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy will fail to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. However, it has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing film of Sidharth Malhotra globally. Scroll below for the latest update on day 23.

Param Sundari Domestic Box Office Collection

With the arrival of Jolly LLB 3, the daily earnings have fallen below 10 lakhs. According to estimates, Param Sundari earned 6 lakhs on Saturday, a slight increase from the 2 lakhs earned the previous day. The net box office collection comes to 54.66 crores.

The Maddock Films production was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. By a few crores, it will fail to enter the safe zone and will likely end its box office journey as a losing affair. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 64.50 crores after 23 days.

A good overseas run!

Interestingly, Param Sundari has performed better internationally than big Bollywood films of 2025 like Sky Force (15 crores) and Son Of Sardaar 2 (9.75 crores). In 23 days, it has accumulated 24.60 crore gross at the overseas box office.

Will miss 100 crore worldwide!

The end is near, considering strong competition from Jolly LLB 3. Param Sundari has clocked worldwide earnings of 89.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It is Janhvi Kapoor‘s second highest-grossing film at the global box office after Dhadak (112.98 crores).

As for Sidharth Malhotra, the romantic comedy is his 5th highest-grosser of all time.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s highest worldwide grossers:

Ek Villain: 169.62 crores Kapoor & Sons: 147.94 crores Brothers: 140.3 crores Student Of The Year: 109.1 crores Param Sundari: 89.10 crores Marjaavaan: 65.34 crores Hasee Toh Phasee: 63.38 crores Baar Baar Dekho: 55.74 crores Ittefaq: 54.39 crores Thank God: 48.92 crores

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 23

India net: 54.66 crores

India gross: 64.50 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 91%

Overseas gross: 24.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 89.10 crores

