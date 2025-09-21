It’s the moment of redemption for Akshay Kumar! He previously delivered three films in 2025, but unfortunately, they could not gain the success tags. All the signs are positive for Jolly LLB 3. On Sunday, it registered the second-best morning occupancy for our Khiladi this year. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Jolly LLB 3 Morning Occupancy Day 3

As per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 registered a morning occupancy of 19.41%. This was a favorable growth compared to the 13.65% admissions registered on Saturday. The word-of-mouth is positive, and with little to no competition at the ticket windows, one can expect good figures on Sunday.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy below:

Day 1: 10.28%

Day 2: 13.65%

Day 3: 19.41%

Records the 2nd-best morning occupancy for an Akki film in 2025

Jolly LLB 3 clocked the second-best morning occupancy for an Akshay Kumar film in 2025. It managed to surpass the big-budget comedy thriller, Housefull 5. Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla co-starrer is only behind Sky Force.

Check out the admissions registered by Akshay Kumar films in 2025 during the morning shows on day 3:

Sky Force: 26.78% Jolly LLB 3: 19.41% Housefull 5: 17.72% Kesari Chapter 2: 17.28%

A favorable surge in ticket sales!

Jolly LLB 3 has also surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 in another arena. The historical courtroom drama had sold a maximum of 16.36K tickets during its peak hour on BookMyShow. On the other hand, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial has registered ticket sales of 25.29K already! With another good jump, it could easily surpass OMG 2 (26K), Sky Force (27.98K), and Housefull 5 (28.4K).

As of 2 PM on September 21, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla co-starrer has already sold over 1.13 lakh tickets on BookMyShow. Despite the roadblock due to India vs Pakistan match, Jolly LLB 3 will shine bright at the box office.

