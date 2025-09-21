The Conjuring: Last Rites made history for the Conjuring universe during its third weekend. It surpassed Sinners and The Nun to become this year’s biggest horror hit and the top grosser in the Conjuring universe. The film will also cross the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned worldwide?

The Conjuring 4 collected $3.7 million on its third Friday at the domestic box office, a 56% drop from last Friday. The horror flick completed 15 days in North American theaters, taking its total collection to $141.9 million, and it will soon cross the $150 million mark.

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $6.7 million on its third Friday at the overseas box office, taking the international total to $231 million. Therefore, as per Box Office Mojo, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s film’s worldwide gross is $371.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $141.9 million

International – $231.0 million

Worldwide – $372.9 million

Biggest horror hit of 2025!

In just 15 days, The Conjuring 4 has surpassed the worldwide haul of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to become the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Sinners collected $372.9 million in its global run, and Last Rites has surpassed it to take away the title from it.

Highest-grossing film in the Conjuring universe as well!

The Conjuring: Last Rites has also surpassed The Nun’s worldwide haul to become the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring universe. It will go on to set a new benchmark in the universe.

Check out The Conjuring universe movies at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest)

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $372.9 million The Nun – $366.08 million The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million The Conjuring – $320.4 million Annabelle: Creation – $306.6 million The Nun II – $269.6 million Annabelle – $257.04 million Annabelle Comes Home – $231.25 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million The Curse of La Llorona – $123.2 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites, released on September 5, is expected to earn between $500 million and $530 million in its worldwide run, a new record for the horror franchise.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Japan Box Office Day 2: Sees A Decent Jump, Poised To Rule #1 In Debut Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News