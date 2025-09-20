Jurassic World Rebirth is hands down a huge blockbuster, and now you wonder why Scarlett Johansson is the queen of the box office. She might have dwindled a little with her last few films, including her MCU final movie, Black Widow. Rebirth has scored significantly more than Black Widow’s worldwide collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

She has been an integral part of the MCU and is now leading another popular franchise. Rebirth pushed her box office status, making her the top-grossing leading star, surpassing even Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett, a global star among the highest-paid actors, adding an extra appeal to the movies.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth is still alive at the box office, having collected $339.48 million domestically. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it collected $865.5 million worldwide after over 79 days, despite being made available online. It is the #91 highest-grossing film ever worldwide and keeps climbing the chart. The film might even crack the all-time top 90.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $339.5 million

International – $526.1 million

Worldwide – $865.6 million

Earns 128% more than MCU’s Black Widow

Like Jurassic Park, the MCU is among the highest-grossing franchises at the worldwide box office. Scarlett Johansson appeared as part of the lead ensemble in the Marvel movies until Black Widow happened. However, the film suffered due to its simultaneous streaming release.

Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson’s last film in the MCU before she parted ways with Marvel Studios, collected $379.75 million in its global run. Jurassic World Rebirth has earned 128% more than Black Widow’s global collection so far and counting. Since Jurassic Park is also an established and loved franchise, landing a successful first film is important for Scarlett-led movies in it.

Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2 and is available to rent and purchase online. Meanwhile, Black Widow is streaming on Disney+.

