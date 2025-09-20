Joachim Rønning’s Tron: Ares is gearing up for its theatrical release. The film with an ensemble cast is currently tracking to recreate the previous film’s debut at the North American box office. This sequel is arriving over a decade and could set a franchise record with its opening weekend earnings at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to Tron: Legacy, released in 2010, and the third movie in the franchise. The first movie came out in 1982. The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast comprising Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges will also reprise his role as Kevin Flynn from the last two movies.

Tron: Ares’ projected opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

Tron: Ares will be released in October, and only a few days are left before that. According to Deadline‘s report, Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges’ film is currently tracking to earn around $44 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. However, the projection could climb higher, with premium formats like IMAX expected to give the film a potential boost toward a franchise-best start.

As per the report, tickets have been on sale for two weeks, generating about $2 million so far. Comparable titles include Gladiator II with 55 million, F1 with 57 million, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with 60.3 million on their opening weekends.

How does it stack up with the other films in this franchise?

The first film in the franchise, released in 1982, collected $4.76 million on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Tron: Legacy, released in 2010, raked in $44.02 million in its domestic debut. Therefore, the threequel is expected to replicate Tron: Legacy’s debut.

What is the film about?

The Jeff Bridges starrer Tron: Ares centers on a highly advanced program, Ares, sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity’s first encounter with A.I. entities. The film will be released in theaters on October 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey North America Box Office: With Previews Less Than $1M, Margot Robbie’s Film Is Headed For A Disastrous Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News