Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released in theaters on Friday. The opening day collections are yet to be revealed, but the preview collections are not encouraging at all. The romance flick will evade the #1 spot in the domestic box office by a huge margin. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received mixed to negative reviews on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 38% on Tomatometer and stated, “Too solemn to have much fun with its high concept while also too saccharine for its wistful themes to resonate, this well-meaning odyssey never quite lives up to its title.” Meanwhile, the audience gave it 65% on Popcornmeter. There is minimal buzz around this film, and it might eventually prove harmful to it.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s box office collection from the previews in North America

Based on the latest data provided by box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey collected a very disappointing number from the previews, even less than $1 million. The film collected $400K from the Thursday previews, which is almost around The Last Duel’s $350K previews. It is reportedly one of the lowest previews post-COVID for major releases.

Aiming for an underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic box office

The industry already had low hopes with this Margot Robbie starrer and is now near her last major release, Barbie. Initially, it was tracking to earn $10 million+ at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. However, now it is projected to earn even less than $10 million. The romance saga starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell is expected to earn around $5 million in its debut weekend, likely staying below it.

What is the film about?

The story follows two strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and, through a series of extraordinary events, get the chance to relive pivotal moments from their pasts. As they revisit the choices that shaped their lives, they uncover the path that brought them to the present and discover an unexpected opportunity to reshape their futures. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released in the theaters on September 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

