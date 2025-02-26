Colin Farrell has made a remarkable transformation into Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin, in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe. His time as the infamous Gotham gangster in the 2022 film earned widespread acclaim, leading to HBO Max’s spin-off series, The Penguin, where he reprised the role in a more fleshed-out, character-driven narrative.

With an extensive prosthetic transformation and a performance that captured the ambition of Cobblepot, Farrell brought a new depth to the classic villain. While fans have eagerly anticipated his return, Farrell remains noncommittal about a second season of The Penguin. Despite winning a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for his performance, the actor revealed he has no urgent desire to revisit the role.

At the SAG Awards, where he was recognized for his role in The Penguin, Colin Farrell addressed speculation about a second season. While many actors might use such a moment to tease future projects, Farrell took a different approach, expressing uncertainty about returning.“I don’t want it. I don’t not want it,” Farrell said backstage after his win as per Variety. “We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively.”

Farrell’s concerns stems from a desire to maintain the integrity of the character and the storytelling rather than stretching the series beyond its natural conclusion. “So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it,” he continued. However, he did leave the door open, saying, “Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it. But it’s not something concerning me.”

While Farrell may not be in a hurry to return to the series, he is expected to appear in The Batman sequel. However, Reeves has kept details about the film tightly under wraps. “He keeps his cards to his chest,” Farrell said.

