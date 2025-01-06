The 82nd Golden Globe Awards Ceremony finally unfolded on Sunday, offering a handful of surprises and snubs while setting the stage for the next three months of awards season, including the Oscars. The ceremony celebrated achievements in both television and film, with one notable winner being HBO’s The Penguin. Colin Farrell, who reprised his role as the titular Batman villain from the Robert Pattinson-starrer 2022 film, The Batman, won Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Thanks to his second outing as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, Farrell triumphed in a competitive category featuring performances by Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow), and Andrew Scott (Ripley). This marks Farrell’s third Golden Globe win, following his previous accolades for In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which arrived in the Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category.

Notably, Colin Farrell joined an exclusive club of actors recognized for portraying comic book villains, an underrepresented field as far as award bodies are concerned. Only two other actors — Heath Ledger, honored posthumously for The Dark Knight, and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker — have previously won over the Golden Globes Foundation for portraying Gotham City’s notorious fear-mongers. During a backstage interview, Farrell was informed of this feat by the reporters, and reflected on this honor, saying, “You mentioned two actors who, for my money, are two of the most extraordinarily gifted and brilliant artists in films I’ve ever had the fortune to observe.”

The Minority Report and Alexander star alluded to Ledger and Phoenix’s performances as “remarkable.” He added, “Heath’s work in Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight was extraordinary and will live on for future generations.” The Irish actor acknowledged the special nature of his triumph, quoting, “To have my name even mentioned in the same sentence as those performances—it’s lovely, but honestly, I’m just a fan of their work.”

The Penguin, which also earned two other nominations, including one for Cristin Millioti, ultimately secured only Colin Farrell‘s win, with Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie going to Baby Reindeer and Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night County), respectively. However, with its critical acclaim and ties to The Batman film series, the show has laid a solid foundation for its future. As Gotham braces for more of The Penguin, Farrell’s victory signals both a bright path ahead for the show and a darker one for the city’s infamous crime scene.

