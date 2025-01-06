The 2025 awards season has officially begun, and the annual Golden Globe Awards started it off with a star-studded ceremony. Several popular stars, including Zendaya, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Gyllenhall, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet, attended the event. Nikki Glaser was the host of the night, and her monologue poked fun at a few known names.

From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s controversial engagement to Ben Affleck and Diddy, Nikki cracked jokes at all of them. The evening was full of stunning fashion, award-winning speeches, and happy reunions. What were the digs taken at the above? Here’s what the host said during her Golden Globes monologue which made the headlines.

Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser Takes Digs At Ben Affleck & Diddy

The ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and Nikki took to the stage to start her monologue. “I am not here to roast you tonight, and how could I? You are all so famous, so talented, so powerful,” she stated cheekily, adding, “I mean, you could really do anything.” The host then began making individual digs at celebrities.

“Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television. Yes, Wicked, Queer, Nightbitch: These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight,” she joked. Nikki then mentioned that Zendaya was present and praised her performance in Dune: Part Two. She said, “Oh, my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good,” Nikki said, subtly calling the film boring.

The comedian continued, “And Challengers, girl? It was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” roasting the rapper who is in prison for sex trafficking and several other charges. Nikki stated that the afterparty won’t be as good this year. “No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil,” which was another dig at the rapper in jail.

She mentioned that there might be some “future criminals” in the crowd, another Diddy reference of the night. “I predict five years from now when you’re watching old clips of this on YouTube, you’ll see someone in one of the crowd shots,” Nikki explained, musing about how any of them could turn out to be like Diddy and added, “We could be making history tonight.”

“It could be a woman… It won’t be. It never is,” she said, then roasted the awards circuit itself by saying, “Kind of like Best Director.” This was a reference to female directors rarely being nominated and even when they are, they almost always lose to male directors. There’s an ongoing debate about how deserving women directors are rarely awarded in Hollywood.

Nikki Glaser Calls Benny Blanco Lucky To Be With Selena Gomez

Nikki then roasted music producer Benny Blanco who got engaged to singer Selena Gomez. “Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy,” she stated, about the running Internet joke that Selena deserves better than the record producer.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Life With Newborn Jack Blues: From Changing Diapers To Singing Lullabies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News