Warner Bros Pictures’ The Conjuring: Last Rites has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the entire Conjuring universe in just 14 days. It is a remarkable achievement for the horror flick and the franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s movie will set a new benchmark for the series. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 box office collection on Day 14 at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Conjuring 4 collected $1.5 million on its second Thursday at the domestic box office. It witnessed a decline of 53.8% from last Thursday at the North American box office. After 14 days, the horror film’s domestic collection has reached $138.22 million. The film continues to rule at #2 in the domestic box office rankings.

Becomes the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring 4 has surpassed The Conjuring’s domestic haul as the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring Universe. For the uninitiated, The Conjuring is the first film in this franchise, and its success spawned many sequels and spin-offs. After over a decade, the fourth installment has managed to surpass its predecessor and earn the top spot domestically.

Check out the domestic hauls of the Conjuring universe movies:

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) – $138.2 million The Conjuring (2013) – $137.4 million The Nun (2018) – $117.5 million The Conjuring 2 (2016) – $102.5 million Annabelle: Creation (2017) – $102.1 million The Nun II (2023) – $86.3 million Annabelle (2014) – $84.3 million Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – $74.2 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – $65.6 million The Curse of La Llorona (2019) – $54.7 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites has collected $224.1 million at the overseas box office, and in addition to the domestic collection, the worldwide total of the film is $362.32 million. This weekend, it will surpass The Nun‘s global haul to become the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring Universe at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $138.2 million

International – $224.1 million

Worldwide – $362.3 million

