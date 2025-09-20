Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has achieved one of the biggest feats in the North American box office in just seven days! It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pokemon: The First Movie in North America as the highest-grossing anime movie ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has also rewritten history for anime movies worldwide. Infinity Castle is the top film worldwide, becoming the second anime film ever to cross the $500 million milestone at the global box office. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was another anime movie that hit this milestone. It is expected to surpass Mugen Train soon.

How much has the film earned at the US box office after 7 days?

Based on the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $2.6 million on the first Thursday, a decline of 29.3% from the discounted Wednesday. It is the biggest Wednesday non-opening day of all time for any international film in North America, beating Pokemon: The First Movie’s $1.6 million first Wednesday cume. After seven days of release, the anime movie has collected $87.4 million at the North American box office.

Becomes the highest-grossing anime movie ever in the US

After over two decades, Infinity Castle has beaten Pokemon: The First Movie’s collection. Pokemon: The First Movie collected $85.7 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. Infinity Castle has crossed that mark in just seven days, becoming the first anime movie to achieve this feat at the North American box office. Therefore, Haruo Sotozaki‘s film is now the highest-grossing anime film ever in the US.

Might surpass Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon’s US lifetime

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to surpass the North American box office lifetime of Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon and become the highest-grossing international movie ever. For the unversed, Hidden Dragon collected $128.1 million in its North American box office lifetime as the biggest international title ever released in North America. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected over $508.1 million at the worldwide box office. It was released in North America on September 12.

